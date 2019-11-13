Philadelphia Bankruptcy Lawyers Cibik & Cataldo Open Up Availability for New Clients

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2019 --Cibik and Cataldo, P.C., are experienced bankruptcy attorneys in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They strive to provide high-quality, affordable law services to clients. That client base is now expanding, as the practice recently announced their availability to help new clients this season.



Both Michael A. Cibik, Esq. and Michael A. Cataldo, Esq. are certified by the American Bankruptcy Certification Board. This certification ensures excellence, and is only awarded to bankruptcy lawyers who meet a rigorous standard of quality. With over 35 years working in bankruptcy law, they have filed over 20,000 personal bankruptcies. The attorneys are experts in both chapter 7 and chapter 13 bankruptcy, and can help clients navigate the process and paperwork that accompanies bankruptcy.



Cibik and Cataldo have their client's best interests in mind, and can guide them through their financial troubles with compassion and consideration. They will work to find the solution that best fits their clients specific circumstances and needs, looking closely at all factors. Bankruptcy can be a confusing process for those without legal experience, but the team at Cibik & Cataldo strives to make filing for bankruptcy as painless as possible.



"The attorneys at Cibik & Cataldo, P.C. approach each client with care and understanding," says Ryan, a rep for the firm. "Bankruptcy is a difficult process to face, but our team can help make sense of your finances and find the best steps to proceed. Filing for bankruptcy might not be for you, so Cibik and Cataldo offer a free consultation to figure out if filing is the right choice for each client's situation. If you're not sure if you need to file for bankruptcy, come in to discuss your options!" For more information visit https://philadelphiabankruptcylawyers.com/



About Cibik & Cataldo, P.C.

Cibik & Cataldo, P.C. has been in business for 35 years, serving the Greater Philadelphia area. They offer legal services and advice for those facing bankruptcy. Their years of expertise to help others navigate the legal process. Both Mr. Cibik and Mr. Cataldo are members of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and are ABC certified, so clients can be confident that they are in the best hands. With years of experience in bankruptcy law, Cibik & Cataldo can assist individuals and businesses as they file for bankruptcy



If you or someone you know in the Philadelphia area needs debt consolidation legal counsel or the assistance of an experienced bankruptcy attorney, contact Cibik & Cataldo, P.C. today to schedule a free consultation.