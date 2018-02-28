Philadelphia Brunch Restaurant Announces New Menu

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --James Restaurant & Bar, an urban restaurant & bar experience in the heart of Philadelphia's Logan Square neighborhood recently announced a new brunch menu. The updated Brunch menu includes a new appetizer, Pancake for the Table, an oversized pancake with whipped butter and syrup. Other favorable mentions include Avocado Toast with pico de gallo and sunny side up eggs, as well as the new James Brunch Burger with ground short rib and brisket, taylor pork roll, vermont cheddar and a sunny side up egg to top it off.



A recent customer, Ryan F. gave a 5-star review and said, "Came here for brunch and was blown away by the atmosphere and food. The James Brunch Burger was phenomenal and you can't beat $5 mimosas. Service and staff was also great!"



James Restaurant & Bar is open for Brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm and offers $5 Mimosas and Bloody Marys as well as $25 Bottles of Champagne. To view their new Brunch menu visit http://jamesphiladelphia.com/brunch/.



About James Restaurant & Bar

The atmosphere at James has a distinct and elegant feel. With private dining in a re-purposed bank vault to an upscale pub experience, James incorporates the pulse of the city into every detail. James Restaurant is located in Center City Philadelphia across from the Comcast Tower and offers private dining events for holiday parties, birthday dinners, baby shower brunch, rehearsal dinner and corporate private dining events.



James Restaurant & Bar

1835 Arch St Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-324-5005

http://jamesphiladelphia.com/