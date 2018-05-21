Philadelphia Brunch Restaurant Opens Outdoor Seating

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2018 --After one and a half years of being in the dark, James Restaurant can finally see the light. The restaurant, located on 19th and Arch, is directly across from the brand-new Comcast Technology Center. Construction of the building coincided with the upscale restaurant and pub opening its doors, covering the front with scaffolding for almost 2 years.



This morning, the scaffolding came down, which marks one more step toward the completion of the 60-story multi-use office building, retail hub and hotel, and proximity to the end of construction on that section of Arch Street, freeing it up for pedestrian traffic once again.



"It has been a real challenge getting people to find us, while being hidden under the scaffolding," owner Ben Haney says. "We are very appreciative of our loyal patrons, and look forward to introducing ourselves to new people around the neighborhood, now that we are more accessible."



As the scaffolding moves out, a brand new James moves in. The venue will introduce outdoor seating, adding two dozen seats to the 19th and Arch Street sides of their building. This coincides with a brand new brunch menu, that includes Pancake for the Table, Lox & Bagel Board and The James French Toast.



To see the entire brunch menu, visit http://jamesphiladelphia.com/brunch/.



Executive Chef Mike Suminski describes the new menu as "offering the fresh, bright tastes of spring and summer in dishes with global influences, and deep roots in classic Americana."



The Comcast Technology Center is set to be completed later this year, and the James ownership and management team looks forward to the revitalization of the vibrant Logan Square neighborhood and commerce area.



About James Restaurant

James Restaurant is a new Urban Bar & Restaurant experience in the heart of the Logan Square neighborhood, serving modern American cuisine and handmade signature cocktails. James offers seasonal menu options in addition to their signature dishes, including the critically-acclaimed James Burger.



James Restaurant

1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-324-5005

http://www.jamesphiladelphia.com/