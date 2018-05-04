Philadelphia Catering Company Co-Owner to Speak at Womens Conference

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --Kiki Aranita, co-owner of Philadelphia's Poi Dog, is set to speak at this year's FAB conference. The Philadelphia restaurant owner will be talking about her experience and success opening a restaurant and catering company. You can catch Kiki speaking at the following workshops; Business & Tech: From Data to Action, Industry Trends: Fast Casual, and Then and Now: The First Two Years.



The FAB conference is an annual conference focusing on connecting, sharing and learning about the business of food and beverage. The two day conference features educational and inspirational workshops created by women, for women in the hospitality industry. This year's conference will be held from June 10-12 in Charleston, SC.



Kiki and her partner Chris operate Poi Dog, a hawaiian-style restaurant, that specializes in food truck and pan catering for all occasions including corporate events, weddings, birthday parties and luaus in the Philadelphia area. Their pan catering menus are rooted in Hawaiian cuisine, but also draw upon cultures that have heavily influenced the food of Hawaii, such as Filipino, Japanese and Portuguese.



To request Philadelphia catering, visit http://www.poidogphilly.com/catering/.



About Poi Dog

Poi Dog serves Hawaii-style plate lunches, fresh ahi poke, musubi, snacks and mochi flour desserts at their counter-service restaurant, located in the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Philadelphia on South 21st St between Chestnut & Sansom. Everything they serve is made or baked in-house and for our poke, we only use fresh, sushi-grade ahi.



When weather permits, their food truck can be found serving a less traditional menu of Hawaii-inspired rice bowls, tacos and street food at the Headhouse Square Farmers' Market, Clover Market, Art Star Craft Bazaar and many other seasonally-determined locations and events.



