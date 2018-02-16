Philadelphia Catering Company Now Offering Center City Drop-off Catering Options

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2018 --Poi Dog Philly, a Hawaiian-style restaurant, has announced their drop-off catering services for 2018. The Philadelphia based restaurant specializes in food truck and pan catering for all occasions including corporate events, weddings, birthday parties and luaus.



When asked about Poi Dog's drop-off catering service, Owner Kiki Aranita says, "We started Poi Dog to bring a little piece of the islands to Philadelphia. We also love a good luau. Let us help you out with yours!" Their pan catering menus are rooted in Hawaiian cuisine, but also draw upon cultures that have heavily influenced the food of Hawaii, such as Filipino, Japanese and Portuguese.



Poi Dog is now serving Center City Philadelphia and surrounding areas, accommodating groups of all sizes and diets. To request food and beverage packages visit http://www.poidogphilly.com/catering/.



About Poi Dog

Poi Dog serves Hawaii-style plate lunches, fresh ahi poke, musubi, snacks and mochi flour desserts at their counter-service restaurant, located in the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Philadelphia on South 21st St between Chestnut & Sansom. Everything they serve is made or baked in-house and for our poke, we only use fresh, sushi-grade ahi.



When weather permits, their food truck can be found serving a less traditional menu of Hawaii-inspired rice bowls, tacos and street food at the Headhouse Square Farmers' Market, Clover Market, Art Star Craft Bazaar and many other seasonally-determined locations and events.



Poi Dog Philly

100.5 South 21st Street Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-279-7015

http://www.poidogphilly.com/