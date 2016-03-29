Philadelphia Entertainment Booking Agency, Mole Street Artists, Brings Local Music to the Hard Rock Café Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --The local music scene is experiencing a vibrant resurgence in Center City, proving that The City of Brotherly Love has much amour for Philly music.



Since January 1st, The Hard Rock Café Philadelphia and entertainment booking agency, Mole Street Artists, has teamed up to bring a new, dynamic live music program to the city's concert calendar.



Mondays at The Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia in January and February saw the launch of Soul Sessions, hosted by nationally-renowned pianist, Luke Carlos O'Reilly. A highly respected Jazz, R&B, Gospel and Latin pianist, composer, arranger and performer, each week Luke and his house band set the tone with R&B and soul jams to entertain the crowd with an invitation for special guests and audience members to join them on stage.



Recent guests have included saxophonist, Korey Riker (who works with artists such as John Legend, The Roots, Queen Latifah and Elvis Costello) and worldwide touring jazz, R&B, Broadway and pop vocalist, Sonya Hensley.



The rotating line up of performers gives each night a different flavor and generates some musical fireworks. The best part? The Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia has just signed up for 2 more months worth of local soul on Mondays in March and April in 2016.



Local Philadelphia entertainment by Mole Street Artists has also included performances by West Chester's jazz/funk combo, The Sermon! and Philadelphia blues-rockers, The Brian LaPann Trio, along with folk artists, The John Byrne Band and The Molly Blooms—all at the Hard Rock Café Philadelphia. Also notable in February was World Music Night, hosted by DJ Oluwafemi with live musical guests.



"For us, it's about bringing people together to build deeper relationships and we believe music is the perfect catalyst to create an environment to make that happen" says Brian LaPann, co-founder of Mole Street.



About Mole Street Artists

Mole Street Artists is an entertainment booking agency located in Philadelphia, PA. Dedicated to raising the bar on entertainment at private parties and public events, the Mole Street Artists website showcases dynamic musicians ranging from dance bands to jazz trios and in-demand DJs. Visitors to the site will find a profile for each artist along with video, audio and press photos in a format that is easy to explore and just as easy to share.



In addition to the performers on the site, Mole Street has strong relationships with regional and national artists in a variety of genres. In 2015 the agency hired nationally-touring act, Washed Out, to perform a DJ set at their client's event after having worked directly with the band's management at a festival in San Miguel, Mexico.



For more information about Mole Street Artists, please visit molestreetartists.com



About The Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia

The Hard Rock Café is located at 1113-31 Market St, Philadelphia. Have a seat in plush booths and savor a legendary burger or lounge on the Victorian-style couches or high-back chairs in the bar area while sipping on some handcrafted cocktails. With clear sight lines and a great sound system, the music comes to life surrounded by memorabilia of music greats like Jim Morrison, Elton John, The Beatles and Joan Jett. For more information call 215-238-1000



About Soul Sessions

Created by Mole Street Artists and hosted by bandleader, Luke Carlos O'Reilly, at The Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia, Soul Sessions brings together local Philadelphia soul, R&B and funk artists in an engaging, top quality format. Upcoming Soul Sessions include Mondays March 28th, April 4th, 11th & 25th and May 2nd, 9th & 23rd. Time: 9:00pm – 12:00am. No Cover. All Ages.