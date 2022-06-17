Philadelphia Inquirer Selects Nolan Painting as a Top Workplace for 2022

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2022 --Nolan Painting, Inc., the nation's largest family-owned house painting company serving the Greater Philadelphia area, announced that it has been selected as a Top Workplace for 2022 by The Philadelphia Inquirer. This marks the sixth time the company has been named a Top Workplace by the publication.



The Top Workplaces are determined solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.



Nolan Painting, Inc., is one of only 93 companies in the small business category in the Greater Philadelphia region to be named to the list, and, most importantly, the only residential house painting company to win! The company's survey results found that employee engagement scored in the 93rd percentile that included profound statements of working at Nolan Painting.



One anonymous team member stated, "Nolan Painting is the best company I have ever worked for. I switched careers from sales to painting at the age of 32 and I couldn't be happier. This company taught me everything I needed to know about painting, and gave me all of the tools that I need to succeed and continue to grow. It truly is a great place to work. I just wish that I came to Nolan sooner!"



Nolan Painting's core values include: friendliness, accountability, transparency, community and being a best place to work.



"It is important that we demonstrate our company's values every single day to our employees," said Kevin Nolan, CEO of Nolan Painting. "We have been in business for over 40 years, have grown to become the largest house painting company in the U.S. and we could not have done this without our awesome employees. Our employees are our top priority, so we offer them the best pay and benefits. We invest in our team, provide them with the proper tools to get the job done right and on time and offer them the support they need to thrive and grow. As a company, we want our employees to grow both professionally and personally. So, this award aligns with our core values, and we are extremely proud to have been selected as a Top Workplace for the sixth time, especially since it is based entirely on our team members' feedback."



Today's employees increasingly are seeking more than just a job; they are looking for opportunities that offer meaning and purpose. When asked what they find most meaningful about working at Nolan Painting, one team member said, "Nolan understands what work to live versus live to work means and they do everything to make their employees have a healthy work and personal life balance. When they succeed, we all succeed and they nurture us. Many companies have gotten away from such simplistic and fair constructs and I am happy and thankful I work for Nolan."



When asked what employees like about the direction Nolan Painting is going, one team member shared, "Since being hired I have been continuously impressed with the commitment to a short list of principals and systems that are repeated and demonstrated on a regular basis. This leads to remarkably consistent and quality results for a trade company of this size."



To view the complete list of Top Workplaces in The Philadelphia Inquirer, visit: https://www.inquirer.com/business/top-workplaces/philadelphia-top-workplaces-2022-20220412.html#loaded



About Nolan Painting, Inc.

For over 40 years, Nolan Painting has taken pride in helping make people's homes beautiful. We provide full-service, professional interior and exterior painting to the Main Line and surrounding Philadelphia region. We provide clean and friendly painting services for both homes and businesses. We also provide a variety of other services including, stucco repair, drywall repair, wallpaper installation and carpentry services.