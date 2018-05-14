Philadelphia Interior Designer Brings Dreamy Garden Space to Center City

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2018 --Tallulah & Bird, a Philadelphia interior design company, has recently finished designing Harper's Garden, a new Center City bar and restaurant. Karen Regan, Principal and designer behind Tallulah & Bird, started working on the project over a year ago. The space is open starting Friday May 11, by reservation on Open Table only. Starting on Wednesday, May 16 the restaurant and garden will be fully open with expanded hours and walk ins.



The space features an outdoor garden, with enough space to seat 100 people. The earthy antique wood and brassy metals create a sexy, chic but approachable environment. Garden elements articulate both the interior and exterior spaces to ensure a cohesive aesthetic.



Inside, guests will find a 30-tap draft system bar and full service seating for 50. There is also an upstairs lounge for private parties and events. The 16 ½ foot high by 20 foot long bar with champagne, zinc bar top and custom designed brass and vintage shade bar light creates a dramatic focal point.



When asked about the space, Karen says, "Harper's Garden was designed to be something of a social club. An inspiring, relaxing retreat in which to gather and linger." To see more of Karen's work, visit http://tallulahandbird.com.



About Tallulah & Bird

Tallulah & Bird Interior Design, located in Philadelphia PA, specializes in commercial and residential interior design. They offer full service interior design, event planning and design and specialty staging for real estate. A love of organic materials, whimsical lighting, vintage objects and sustainability results in imaginative, innovative spaces that are simultaneously unique and timeless.



