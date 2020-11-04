Philadelphia Marketing Agency Elysium Marketing Group Wins Gold Davey Awards in Multiple Categories

Lansdale, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2020 --Philadelphia marketing agency, Elysium Marketing Group, was awarded two gold awards by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts in the 16th Annual Davey Awards. The marketing firm was recognized for their work in both Immersive & Experiential Marketing as well as Email Marketing in the 2020 awards.



Interested parties can read more about the awards and the winners at www.daveyawards.com



In the Experiential & Immersive category, Elysium Marketing Group was recognized for their branding, logo, and machine design for the smoothie vending machine, Sipsy Blends. An innovative vending machine that is self-blending and contactless to safely provide sugar-free smoothies in under 60 seconds, Sipsy Blends is popping up in major hospitals and other large businesses across the country. Keeping in mind the whimsical nature of the machine, Elysium Marketing Group created the overall branding using vibrant colors and playful fonts, then incorporated this brand identity in the build of their website and the actual wrap of the vending machine.



In the Online Advertising & Marketing category for Email Marketing for Online Advertising & Marketing, Elysium Marketing Group was acknowledged for their creation and execution of a monthly e-newsletter for dog boarder and groomer, Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort, based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Elysium Marketing Group created the Pup-Arazzi to serve as Wagsworth's monthly newsletter, ensuring their guests were up-to-date on news, promotions, and other important information. The newsletter was designed to exude the luxury portion of the brand while providing a practical side to help their clients raise their pets, and to serve as a reminder of the multiple services Wagsworth Manor provides.



Elysium Marketing Group has been providing their clients with dynamic marketing strategy and upscale creative for over 5 years and is thrilled to add these awards to their growing portfolio of recognition. Founder and President, Elyse Lupin, stated about the 2020 Davey Awards, "It's always fun to be recognized for the hard work our team delivers, but the real joy comes from seeing our happy clients and the results our work gets for them."



About Elysium Marketing Group

Elysium Marketing Group is a full service, women-owned marketing agency in the Philadelphia area with marketing expertise including: marketing creative and design, marketing strategy, digital marketing, brand strategy, social media, and lead generation services. Working with established businesses such as Panera Bread and Aramark or as up & coming local restaurant chains and spas, Elysium works tirelessly to become a true partner offering customized solutions to solve marketing needs. To learn more about the services Elysium Marketing Group provides, you can visit their website here.



