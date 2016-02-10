Philadelphia Medical Malpractice Lawyers Launch Site Aimed at Needs of Health Care Negligence Victims

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2016 --When we are in need of medical care, we trust that the doctors and nurses who help us will know what to do. We believe they will follow the rules of the healthcare industry, and that the hospitals where we seek treatment have rules and regulations in place to keep us safe. But despite the high level of overall care that we are fortunate to have in the United States, medical malpractice still happens at an alarming rate.



When these unthinkable tragedies happen, the Philadelphia medical malpractice lawyers at Lopez McHugh know you need information and the best legal help available. For this reason, they have recently launched an informative legal website aimed solely at issues related to medical malpractice claims.



"For more than 30 years, our law firm has helped individuals who suffer from the negligence of others," said law firm partner James J. McHugh, Jr. "Our Philadelphia office works with local families to help rebuild their lives after medical malpractice."



Medical Malpractice in the United States



When a medical professional fails to take the proper steps to protect a patient's safety, the patient can suffer life-changing injuries and even wrongful death. In the United States, an estimated 1.3 million injuries and more than 100,000 deaths every year are attributed to medical malpractice.



"For a person who suffers permanent disability due to a medical error, he or she may require expensive, long-term care and be unable to work," said attorney Carrie R. Capouellez. "It is our job to hold the negligent healthcare providers responsible for their actions and to ensure that our clients and their families' financial needs will be taken care of."



Get Informed About Your Legal Rights



About Lopez McHugh

With more than 50 years of combined experience, the Philadelphia medical malpractice attorneys at Lopez McHugh assist victims of all types of medical negligence, including:



- Birth Injuries

- Nursing Home Abuse

- Anesthesia Errors

- Surgical Errors

- Hospital Negligence

- Prescription Medication Errors

- Misdiagnosis or Failure to Diagnose



The law firm's new website offers information on these types of injuries and answers many questions that injury victims have.



When avoidable injuries occur because of medical negligence, contact Lopez McHugh to speak to a medical negligence attorney in Philadelphia. As patient safety advocates, the attorneys at Lopez McHugh strive to use their experience and resources to help medical malpractice victims and hold the medical industry accountable.