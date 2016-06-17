Philadelphia Nursing Home Abuse Attorney Helps Families Stay Informed

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --If you suspect your loved one is a victim of nursing home or elder abuse, you may be wondering whether or not you need an attorney. For those who have never experienced these situations, the first concern is for their loved one's wellbeing, and rightfully so. But any time you have concerns you should consult an experienced Philadelphia nursing home abuse attorney.



Lopez McHugh LLP has recently added a new section to its website providing valuable, informative, and detailed information on nursing home abuse, and what people can do if they believed their loved one is a victim of elderly abuse.



Nursing Home Abuse Comes in Many Forms



"Nursing home abuse in Philadelphia is more common than most people think," says Lopez McHugh LLP firm partner James J. McHugh, Jr. "Family members need to know the signs of abuse so they can get help and keep their loved ones safe. This is why we added more information to our website—to keep families informed and to show them help is available."



It is common for people to think of elder abuse as only physical, but neglect is also considered abuse. Nursing home abuse comes in many forms, including:



- Physical

- Financial

- Psychological

- Verbal

- Sexual



A person in a nursing home should never have to endure abuse in any form, not even once. Staying informed on the types of abuse and the warning signs can help prevent it.



Detecting the Warning Signs



Lopez McHugh LLP cautions family members to look for these warning signs of nursing home abuse:



- Bed sores and/or bruises

- Inexplicable injuries

- Dehydration, malnutrition, or renal failure

- Rapid changes in weight

- Sudden change in behavior or mood

- Unexplained medication changes or changes in dosages

- Unsanitary living conditions



More information like this can be found on the new nursing home abuse section of the law firm's website.



Showing the Complications of Neglect and Abuse



A person suffering neglect or abuse in a nursing home can suffer severe and permanent complications, such as injuries, mental or emotional damage, or sometimes even wrongful death. Lopez McHugh LLP knows how important it is to get help if you suspect your loved one is enduring elder abuse.



Help in Finding a Reputable Nursing Home



It is important that your loved one is in a safe, caring environment. A nursing home that may seem on the surface can turn out to be a place where abuse occurs. The new website section includes signs of a safe and reputable nursing home so you can be sure your loved one is in safe hands.



Get Help from a Philadelphia Nursing Home Abuse Attorney



