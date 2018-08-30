Philadelphia Social Media Marketing Agency Accepting New Clients

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2018 --Social Buddy, a Philadelphia based social media marketing agency, has announced they are now accepting clients for their new social media management service. This service offers the client a social strategy, complete social media management with custom tailored content, and a dedicated Account Manager to provide weekly reporting. Social Buddy has seen great success in their complementary Instagram growth service since the launch of the business in 2017.



Words from co-founder, Ray Sheehan, "We're excited to announce the acceptance of new clients and to further grow the Social Buddy brand. Our team of digital marketing and social media experts are more than ready to take their clients' social media to the next level. We are so proud of our accomplishments; this is a huge step for our business."



About Social Buddy

Social Buddy is a social media marketing agency located in Philadelphia, PA. They offer services for Instagram follower growth and full services for social media marketing and management. Social Buddy is accepting new clients as a result of the new service launch.



Social Buddy

211 N 13th St # 800 Philadelphia, PA 19107

https://socialbuddy.com/