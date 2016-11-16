Philadelphia's 12th Street Catering Offers Catering for the Holidays

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --12th Street Catering announces holiday catering services for the season. From drop-off to full-service catering, 12th Street Catering offers many options for the holidays.



Offering flexibility and personalization, 12th Street Catering works with each client to create a menu that suits their holiday event. Choose 12th Street Catering for family or corporate holiday parties, social events, and end of the year celebrations.



In addition to a customized menu, holiday décor displays are included at no extra cost. Themes include rustic, modern or traditional. 12th Street Catering can also order florals, linens, napkins and china to better customize the desired feel.



A sample holiday menu for the season includes Roasted Red Pepper & Seckel Pear Soup, Espresso Crusted Prime Rib of Beef, Grilled Lamb Loin Medallion with Mustard & Lavender Crust, Roasted Winter Vegetables with Fried Sage, and house-made desert options to capture the tastes of the season.



About 12th Street Catering

12th Street Catering is a professional catering company located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that believes people eat with their eyes first. 12th Street Catering offers full-service catering and décor for weddings, corporate events, non-profit galas and more and is the preferred vendor at dozens of venues in Greater Philadelphia.



12th Street Catering works directly with brides and event hosts to create a truly unique menu for their guests to enjoy. From locally-sourced produce to flavor-rich dishes prepared to perfection, the 12th Street Catering culinary team utilizes quality ingredients in thoughtfully-designed displays.



Through savory and reliable drop-off options, as well as innovative full-service menus, 12th Street Catering serves Philadelphia's premier corporate conferences, business lunches, and private parties.



For more information about full-service catering and drop-off menu options visit 12stcatering.com or call 215-386-8595.