Philanthropist Shares Story, Empowers Women in Sell-out International Tour

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --She's a survivor of rape, molestation, drugs, homelessness, and hopelessness who today is a thriving philanthropist, counselor, educator and founder of schools for female empowerment in Africa and Los Angeles. Now, she is traveling the world speaking to women about the importance of living in truth and sharing their stories.



Nyeesha Williams recently introduced her "Sip & Become" tour to sell-out crowds. The tour has already helped women of all shades, ages, and backgrounds embrace their membership in a "universal sisterhood" and reach their true potential.



The "Sip & Become" concept was created with Nyeesha's first book in mind. "Herstorys: Her History Told Through the Eyes of Her True Self" is a three-part biography in which Williams shares some of her darkest moments in life. The book goes from Williams releasing her truth and darkest secrets through poetry to transforming her life and aligning herself with like-minded individuals, later manifesting exactly what she wanted out of life.



With a focus on cognitive behavioral therapy, Williams designed her Sip & Become workshops to inspire "her sisters" to tap into their true selves, change their states of mind with art therapy and help them speak new life into themselves.



"I do not want to assist in your healing through your mental, but from your gut," Williams said. "Your core is what matters to me. Your truth is what concerns me and that my love is how we heal. At Sip & Become, women are releasing their truth, transforming their minds and manifesting their greatness, all under one roof."



In December, Williams will head to Haiti to bring the Sip & Become tour to young girls in partnership with the YWCA. She is also inviting guests to a private, exclusive dinner on Monday, December 11 at 7 p.m. Information is available at https://www.nyeeshawilliams.com/events.



Following her stop in Haiti, Williams will bring Sip & Become to other cities in 2018, including New York, Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte.



In 2008, Williams founded the 501(c)3 non-profit organization Sacrit Devahood Incorporation. Sacrit Devahood empowers young girls through performing arts, social building skills, and international connections. They specialize in teen counseling, financial literacy preparedness and health and wellness.



Learn more about Nyeesha Williams at www.NyeeshaWilliams.com.



About Nyeesha D. Williams

Nyeesha D. Williams is a Philanthropic Inspirer and Counselor that mentors young girls and women of color in underserved communities. As an educator, she currently has two active schools in Africa and one school in Los Angeles, USA that teaches young girls the power of artistic expressions and entrepreneurial consciousness.??Nyeesha's expertise ranges from Organizational Psychology to two branches of Performing Arts (singing and dancing) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. This expertise has allowed her to partner with recognized NPO's, NGO's across the world.



Contact:

Nyeesha D. Williams

213-375-5810

Nyeesha@sacritdevas.org