Philippe Falliex Starts Indiegogo Campaign for the Creation of ZoomYoo Indie Network

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --ZoomYoo promises to be a state-of-the-art online network where indie business owners, artists, and professionals would be able to connect with each other. This online platform will also provide all necessary tools for them to promote, sell, and gain complete control over their professional image. Users will be able to join ZoomYoo for free. However, to enjoy all its stunning features, they will be required to upgrade to the premium level.



Some of the most important benefits of using ZoomYoo are as follows



- Creation of social/artist/business and professional profiles.

- Sharing of virtual business cards.

- Posting and applying to casting, job, internship, and music sessions.

- Selling songs without paying any third-party fees other than that of PayPal.

- Sharing of events with an incorporated emailing facility.

- Emailing news directly to the followers.

- Building a team without any budget.

- Chatting, video-chatting, and live broadcasting.

- Placement of video's in ZoomYoo's WebTV.

- Sending songs to radio and professionals.

- Integration of websites in the network.

- Creation of coupons.



Creator Philippe Falliex believes that ZoomYoo is a concept, rather than just being an app or online platform. "On ZoomYoo, you are friends with everybody on this platform, receive posts from everyone and have the ability to custom what you want to keep seeing based on the people you choose to follow, or based on your best friends group, or in the area," he says.



Falliex has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $15,000 for the completion of this project. Proceeds from Indiegogo will be spent on site development, Integration of all site functions on the app, optimization of the feed and marketing development.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1MnSB83



The website of ZoomYoo is http://zoomyoo.com/



About ZoomYoo

