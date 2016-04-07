Gurgaon, Haryana -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --Ken Research announced its latest publication on "Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2020 – Driven by Customized Logistics, E-commerce Activities and Changes in Freight Forwarding" which provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistic market in Philippines. The report covers various aspects such as market size of Logistic market, Express delivery market, third party logistics market, E-commerce logistic market, Filipino Freight Forwarding Market and Philippines Balikbayan Box Market. The report also provides competitive landscape and profile of major players operating in Third Party Logistic, Express delivery logistic, Air Freight logistic, Sea freight logistic market of Philippines. The future analysis of overall Philippines Logistic market and by segments has also been discussed in each of the sub segments. The report is useful for Domestic and International logistic Players and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the Logistic industry.



-Future Growth of Philippines logistics market is expected to be led by Expansion in the trade volume, Increase in TEU capacity, Emergence of online retailing and expansion of E-commerce market



-Philippines Express delivery market is expected to reach USD 915.0 million by 2020.



-Dominating Express delivery players in Philippines are LBC Express, Philippines postal corporation, JRS express and others.



The Philippines Logistic market has witnessed a tremendous growth in recent years on account of increase in transportation and increase in trade volume. Also, the growth of export and import activities in the Philippines has significantly contributed to the growth of logistics market. The logistics market in the country was largely dominated by road freight forwarding industry in 2015. The growth in Logistics market of Philippines has been largely led by the strong economic growth in the country thereby leading to an increased demand of efficient distribution channels in the country.



According to the research report, the Philippines Logistic market will grow at a considerable CAGR rate thus reaching USD 43.5 billion by 2020. Expansion in trade volume and increase in TEU capacity of ports will be majorly responsible for the increase in Logistic market of Philippines. The other factors which will also surge the market size of logistic market are expansion in E-commerce Industry, emergence of online retailing and increase in investment in Infrastructure.



"In domestic market, the major companies should look forward to increase their infrastructural capabilities, in order to serve the high influx of both B2B and B2C segments. The companies should also utilize alternative routes such as BCT and Laguna Gateway Inland Container Terminal as Major ports such as Manila, Batangas and Subic have been clogged by traffic through excessive cargo traffic. The players should also focus on integrating robust IT systems for logistics in order to automate processes and reduce operational costs. In the International market, the players need to become a popular name amongst Filipinos; hence it should target more number of countries which possess a higher ratio of native Filipino population to establish branch offices. After penetration into new countries, the players should focus on quick delivery time and cost advantages that the company offers for its customers in order to capture new customers according to the Research Analyst, Ken Research.



The government has planned to expand trade links to Singapore, Japan and China at the Subic port and thereby diverting the traffic at Manila port to Subic port to reduce port congestions. In order to improve the port efficiency and to connect to more destinations, the Philippines Ports Authority (PPA) is expected to implement more port projects which will give boost to Sea freight volumes in the country.



Companies Covered in the Report

Domestic Express Delivery players

-LBC Express

-Philippines Postal Corporation

-JRS Express

-Airfreight 2100 Inc

-2 GO Express



International Express Delivery Players

-DHL

-FedEx

-UPS

-TNT



Domestic Airfreight Players

-2Go Express Inc.

-Cargo Padala Express Forwarding Service Corp

-Wide Wide World Express, Inc.

-JRS Business Corporation

-AA! Worldwide Logistics

-Vintel Logistics Inc



International Airfreight Players

-Nippon Express Philippines, Inc

-Yusen Logistics Philippines, Inc.

-Trans-global Consolidators, Inc.

-Kintetsu World Express Philippines, Inc.

-Panalpina World Transport (Philippines), Inc

-Schenker Philippines, Inc.

-Kuenhe & Nagel, Inc.

-UPS-Delbros Transport, Inc.

-Expeditors Philippines, Inc.



