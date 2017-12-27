Philips Dimmable LED Downlight from Downlights Direct Increasingly Popular with Customers

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --Downlights Direct has always made its customers' satisfaction its priority – and one of the most popular products with customers who shop at Downlights Direct today is the Philips Master Value dimmable LED downlight, which is also available with a significant price discount.



LED downlights are undoubtedly some of the most popular types of lighting products today, particularly since they come with a host of benefits. Unlike halogen bulbs or other types of bulbs, LED lights last longer, they are brighter, they consume less energy, and they have other great and unique features as well.



This is especially true for one particular LED downlight: the Philips Master Value LED Downlight, available at Downlights Direct. This product has long been popular with many customers, who have used the downlight for both commercial and residential purposes. According to Downlights Direct, "(This is the) Philips Master Value 4.9W GU10 LED which is set to replace the 4.3W version. Available in 3 colour temperatures that includes a dim tone 2200K to 2700K version as well as 3000K and 4000K versions. Providing a low energy alternative to a 50W halogen, it has a light output of 355 – 380 lumens and is dimmable as standard."



The Philips Master Value LED Dimmable Downlight is also on offer at Downlights Direct for a mere £5.15, and this already includes VAT. Its regular price elsewhere is £24.53, so customers who buy a unit from Downlights Direct are able to save as much as 70% - which is a significant discount indeed.



The product has been increasingly popular with many customers for several reasons as well. One of these is its energy efficiency rating, which is A++. This means that the Philips Master Value Dimmable LED Downlight consumes less electricity when it is turned on compared to other light bulbs – and this means more savings on utility bills.



Another reason for its popularity with both home- and business-owners is the fact that this LED downlight has a life expectancy of up to 25,000 hours, which also means that it can last longer than ordinary bulbs.



Downlights Direct offers other lighting products from a whole range of manufacturers, which include Aurora Lighting, Ansell Lighting, Gewiss, Halers, Click Scolmore, JCC, EcoLed, Leyton, and more, each with its own capabilities and other outstanding features. All the products available at Downlights Direct have much lower prices compared to regular retail prices as well.



About Downlights Direct

Downlights Direct is a reliable lighting product supplier in the UK. To learn more about its broad selection of premium LED downlights for UK customers, visit the Downlights Direct website.