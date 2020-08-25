San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2020 --San Antonio Real Estate Brokerage, Phillips & Associates Realty, is still basking in their success after being ranked among the Top 25 Private Companies by Revenue' in the San Antonio Business Journal List.



San Antonio Business Journal List is a weekly report of the largest most influential players in the industry that define the local economy. The data is collected by researchers who use time-proven methodologies to rank the businesses based on original and exclusive data. The Private Companies Ranked by Revenue List includes a variety of businesses such as healthcare, automotive, banks, and IT companies. Phillips & Associates Realty ranked 24th on the list with a 21.46% increase from $56.74 million in 2018. This increase placed them in the top five companies with the highest revenue increase in 2019.



Established in 2013, Phillips & Associates Realty is a boutique brokerage offering a full range of residential real estate services. Commenting on the recent rankings, Broker and Owner of the company, Tom Phillips, said "Ranking among the top 25 companies in San Antonio is a tremendous honor, which we are very proud of. Our team works very hard to deliver high-quality service to our customers and we are delighted to rank among the best of the best in not just our industry but other niches."



Phillips & Associates Realty is a 38-member staffed brokerage; however, despite its size, it was one of only two brokerage firms on the list. But recognition for top performance is nothing new for Phillips & Associates Realty. Over the years they have won several awards including Broker of the Year, #1 Residential Sales Agent in San Antonio, Top 15 Real Estate companies by sales and Top 10 Agents in San Antonio per US News and World Report.



Among their clients, Phillips & Associates Realty has established a reputation for integrity and delivering high standards of customer service. One customer, Juli Deluna summed up her overall experience with the company. She said: "Phillips & Associates is hands down THE BEST real estate company in South Texas. This amazing team (family) truly goes beyond and back for their clients. Their expertise is unparalleled, as is their kindness and professionalism. Thank you so much, guys!"



For further information about Phillips & Associates Realty or to engage their services, visit https://phillipsrealty.co/.



