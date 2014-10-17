Phillips House Jewelry Now Being Carried by Hamra Jewelers of Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2014 --Hamra Jewelers, a luxury jewelry store in Scottsdale, is pleased to announce they will now carry jewelry by Phillips House.



Designed by Lisa Frankel and Danielle Frankel, Phillips House designs have been featured in numerous fashion magazines as well as worn by high profile public figures, such as the First Lady of the United States.



The mother and daughter team behind Phillips House are dedicated to creating jewelry that blends “wearable classic design with a signature high fashion aesthetic.”



For more on Phillips House, please click here.



To see the classically chic designs in person, be sure to stop by Hamra Jewelers located in Scottsdale, AZ.



About Hamra Jewelers

Hamra Jewelers features an exquisite and eclectic selection of platinum, gold and gemstone designs in earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings from such renowned artists as Jack Kelege, Charles Krypell, Mikimoto, Aaron Basha, Penny Preville, Jude Frances, Michael M., Tacori, and David Yurman. Hamra even creates unique custom designs in every style and color.



