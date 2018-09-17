Philly Accounting Jobs Launches New Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --Philly Accounting Jobs has recently launched a website to make it easier for Philadelphia accounting talent to find open positions in the area.



The launch of the site comes at a time when open accounting positions in Philadelphia are at an all time high. When asked about the site, a recent user says, "The site is easy to navigate and only pulls in accounting jobs. Other sites I find myself sifting through positions that aren't relevant to my field. I was able to easily submit my resume and find a new position within a week!"



To learn more about the site visit https://phillyaccountingjobs.com/.



About Philly Accounting Jobs

Philly Accounting Jobs, located in Philadelpha PA, is a website for local accounting talent to easily accessible open positions in the area.



