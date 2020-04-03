Philly-Based Firm Offers Support to Individuals Unemployed Due to COVID-19

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2020 --As co-owner of Career Partners International (CPI), CCI Consulting is proud to announce the launch of CPIWorld.com's Immediate Individual Help resource center for individuals experiencing a job loss due to COVID-19, who have no professional career transition assistance.



Losing one's job is never easy, and today's environment of uncertainty adds an even greater level of stress. "In these unprecedented times of need, we want to leverage our expertise to help those who have been laid off without outplacement assistance," said Sharon Imperiale, CEO and owner of CCI Consulting.



Part of CPI's mission includes "…embracing each organizational and individual challenge uniquely." As such, they have posted some basic guidance notes and tools individuals in need can use to help begin finding their way through sudden job loss, including:

-Unemployment benefits

-Tips on managing your budget

-Resume writing

-Interview planning

-Assessing and managing your stress level



This site can be accessed by clicking on the new banner on CPI's home page or directly through this link, https://www.cpiworld.com/immediate-individual-help/.



If you find yourself unemployed due to COVID-19, know that you are not alone and that this is just a temporary setback. CCI and all CPI partner firms around the world are here to help individuals and organizations move forward into the future of work.



About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting is a trusted Talent Management and HR Consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness and results. Since 1988, we have helped clients drive sustainable business results by effectively aligning their people strategies to their current and future business needs. www.cciconsulting.com.