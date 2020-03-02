Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs Talk Local on Fox Sports Radio with Loraine Ballard Morrill

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2020 --Listen to iHeart Media Philadelphia's Loraine Ballard Morrill, the award-winning Director of News & Community Affairs interview with Gary Barbera BarberaCares Programs as they catch up on local news such as the Phillie Phanatic, the Barbera Bear, BarberaCares Don't Text and Drive Distracted Driving Awareness Programs and of course Carson Wentz's Wheels with a Cause.



Barbera Cares' update interview on Insight airs Sunday, March 1, 2020 WDAS 105.3 6am, Power 99 at 7am, and on What's Going On Q102, Radio 104.5, The Breeze 106.1 at 7 am



Philly's Famous Barbera Bear has teamed up with The Phillie Phanatic to bring Miles of Smiles to countless children in our Philadelphia communities. Mascots bring the excitement, the fun, and bring miles of smiles to the faces of children and adults who may just need that little pick me up. Mascots such as the Phillie Phanatic and the Barbera Bear touch so many lives behind the spotlight. Their engagement within the community is a formidable bond.



2nd and 15th Northeast Philadelphia Police Departments Children's Holiday Party teamed up with Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Program.



Mascots 4 a Cure



The Barbera Bear and the Phillie Phanatic ran and cheered on the participants of the Mascots for a Cure Mini-Marathon at Citizens Bank Park. It was Mascot Mayhem as 6 ABC reported.



The festive Philly Mascot Mini Marathon 5K (3.1-mile) run with Mascot Mayhem took place on the grounds that used to be Veteran's Stadium in Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park. It was a celebration of fitness and dedication to curing childhood cancer. Mascots who pursued the finish line included the BarberaCares Bear, The Phillie Phanatic, Phang, Sir Braveheart, Raccoon from Raccoon Sports, Trojan Man from Pottstown High School, all running the Mascots 4 a Cure Marathon to benefit families whose children are battling cancer.



Everybody including our costumed crusaders had a great time and made great time. To learn more about the mission of Mascots 4 a Cure see their website www.mascotsforacure.org



Watch our Barbera Bear and the Phillie Phanatic Go: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3Fv5W1nt_c



33rd Annual Widener Memorial School Day Event



Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares program was once again honored to be invited to the 33rd Annual Widener Day Event. During the month of May, the 35th police district, The Fire Department, SEPTA community businesses, family, students, teachers, aides, advocates and community services have gotten together to celebrate the unity and positivity of Widener Memorial School located on West Olney Avenue while entertaining the students.



BarberaCares always looks forward to bringing their special fun vehicles such as the Prowler to the special students of Widener Memorial School. The Barbera Bear and the Phillie Phanatic made a welcomed appearance for picture taking with the students and a fun dance off with the Pep Squad from Girls Catholic High School and with the students.



The Barbera Bear is also the face of the Barbera Cares Programs for Distracted Driving.



BarberaCares Don't Text and Drive Slow Down Phone Down started decades ago when

Gary Barbera was asked to provide the Barbera Dodge Neon Drinking and Driving Simulator Vehicle to local high schools during prom season such as Gary's alma mater Archbishop Ryan. Students drove a vehicle that was specially equipped to simulate the slowed responses that alcohol consumption impairs driving and thought processes. Gary Barbera says, "Awareness is the key. Drinking and Driving has decreased, unfortunately Distracted Driving is on the rise."



The BarberaCares Awareness continued as Gary Barbera became the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway Program in 2002. Been partnering ever since.



BarberaCares and the Barbera Bear continue to bring the Don't Text and Drive Awareness to the City of Brotherly Love with countless displays including the BarberaCares Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks strategically located throughout Philadelphia to Green Up, Clean-up, and to serve the public with the Don't Text and Drive Public Service Announcement.



For information about the State of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Laws concerning Distracted Driving check out their website.



Learn more about Barbera Brands

www.garybarberacares.org

www.barberabear.com

www.barberasautoland.com



