Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera Feels the Luck of the Irish - Kelley Blue Book Charms Dodge with Brand Image Award for 3 Years in a Row

Three in a Row: Dodge Brand Wins Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Award



- Award categories are calculated among luxury, non-luxury and truck shoppers and are based on annual new-car buyer perception data



- The top purchase reasons for Dodge vehicles are overall exterior styling, being "fun to drive" and overall power and acceleration



- Challenger and Charger are coming off a strong 2020 with combined retail sales up 6% year-over-year



March 30, 2021 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Dodge vehicles are known for their iconic muscle car looks and Kelley Blue Book is recognizing America's performance brand by naming Dodge the Best Car Styling Brand in the 2021 Brand Image Awards for the third year in a row. Award categories are calculated among luxury, non-luxury and truck shoppers and are based on annual new-car buyer perception data.



"Dodge represents quintessential American muscle through and through," said Isabelle Helms, vice president of research, market intelligence and pricing strategy for Cox Automotive. "Aggressive exterior styling with unique heritage design cues immediately draws consumers to the brand. That styling is matched perfectly to unrivaled performance under the hood. Dodge is true to its brand from its styling to its performance."



Indeed, the top purchase reasons for Dodge vehicles are overall exterior styling, being "fun to drive" and overall power and acceleration. Challenger and Charger are coming off a strong 2020 with combined retail sales up 6% year-over-year. 2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled to the highest levels of performance, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup.



The 2021 Dodge Durango is the Charger of the three-row SUV segment and raises the bar this year with updated exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired cockpit and more performance than ever with six distinct models – SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392 and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – the most powerful SUV ever.



Dodge muscle gets even stronger for the 2021 model year with the new "Demon-possessed" Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan the world. Raising the bar to performance levels never seen before in a four-door family sedan, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye serves up 797-horsepower and 707 lb.-ft. of torque, plus a top speed of 203 miles per hour (mph), delivering the ultimate in high-performance, comfort and road-ready confidence as the world's only four-door muscle car.



The Dodge Challenger is the world's quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car. While the record-setting Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was a one-year, limited-production build, the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is born from its successes and, for 2021 model year, is the halo of the Challenger lineup, outperforming the competition in the modern horsepower wars as the newest ultimate drag-racing muscle car.



Dodge continues to offer customization straight from the factory with unique appearance packages, a variety of different color stripes and wheel finishes, all-original badges and distinctive Dodge heritage colors, including Sinamon Stick, Frostbite and Hellraisin on Charger and Challenger models, all of which make Dodge vehicles unique and stand out on the road.



