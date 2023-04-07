Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera Is Gearing Up for the Playoffs and the Fightins by Keeping Things Green and Sustainable in the Stadium District with Solar Powered Recycle Kiosks

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2023 --The Barbera Solar Power Kiosks in the Stadium District are playing an important role in keeping the community clean and green while also promoting the new Jeep 4XE models from Gary Barbera Auto Group. These innovative kiosks, which feature a built-in trash compactor and recycling bins, are helping to reduce the amount of waste in the area and promote sustainability, all while showcasing the latest technology in the automotive industry.



During game time, visitors can also meet and greet the Barbera Bear at the kiosks for free pictures and high fives. Additionally, the new Jeep 4XE models are printed on the kiosks, where visitors can take a closer look at the vehicles and learn more about them.



"We're excited to promote our new Jeep 4XE models on the Barbera Solar Power Kiosks in the Stadium District," said Gary Barbera, founder of Gary Barbera Auto Group. "We're committed to promoting sustainability and reducing our impact on the environment, and the kiosks are an important part of that effort. We're thrilled to be able to highlight the latest in automotive technology while also contributing to the community's efforts to stay green."



The Barbera Solar Power Kiosks are located throughout the Stadium District. They are designed to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing, with a sleek and modern design that blends seamlessly into the surroundings. And with their built-in trash compactors and recycling bins, they are able to help reduce the amount of waste in the area and promote sustainability.



"As a community, we're committed to promoting sustainability and keeping the Stadium District clean and green," said a spokesperson. "And the Barbera Solar Power Kiosks are an important part of that effort. They provide a convenient and accessible way for visitors to dispose of their waste, and they help to reduce litter and promote recycling in the area. We're excited to have the new Jeep 4XE models printed on the kiosks during game time, and we're thrilled that visitors can also meet and greet the Barbera Bear for free pictures and high fives."



As the fight against litter and waste continues, the Barbera Solar Power Kiosks in the Stadium District will be there to help keep the community clean and green. And with the Jeeps printed on the kiosks and the presence of the Barbera Bear for free pictures and high fives, visitors can enjoy the game and learn about the latest in automotive technology in a fun and interactive way. It's a win-win for everyone!



About Gary Barbera, Philly's Famous Bear™ and their Barbera Cares Programs©

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares© Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear™. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe & Litter Free Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion and Lawncrest. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.