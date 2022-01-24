Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera Knows Jeep Wrangler Is Always a Winner

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2022 --Gary Barbera, Philadelphia Jeep Dealer knows there is a strong Jeep Wrangler fanbase in Philadelphia and the Tri-State Area and considers himself a raving Jeep enthusiast. "The reintroduction of the Bronco isn't going to cause any Jeep enthusiasts to swerve out of their lane," said Gary Barbera. Gary Barbera on the Boulevard's new and pre-owned Jeep Wrangler sales have increased since the Bronco's release and Barbera can't see it any other way. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard will continue to increase Jeep Wrangler inventory including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.



The article shared below released on Jalopnick.com points to the numerical data that the Bronco has not been competition for Jeep Wrangler.



As Reported on jalopnick.com

1/10/22

Article by Andy Kalmowitz



Jeep Wrangler Wins 2021 Sales Battle Against Ford Bronco

Despite the hype for Ford's newcomer, it wasn't enough to earn the Wrangler's sales crown



The Ford Bronco may have been the hot new off-roader in 2021, but when it came down to the numbers, the Jeep Wrangler was still king. Wrangler sales outsold the full-size Bronco and Bronco Sport combined last year. However, the full-size Bronco had only been available since June.



U.S. sales numbers from Ford show that in the second half of the year, the company sold a tick over 35,000 Broncos. The company also sold about 108,000 Bronco Sports in all of 2021. Add those numbers together, and the two Broncos sold 143,192 units last year.



These numbers were absolutely blown out of the water by Jeep in the same time. Stellantis moved over 204,000 Wranglers last year. It was the off-roader's best year since 2018.



If you look at just Q3 and Q4 for Jeep – the same correlating time that Ford's full-size Bronco was on sale – the numbers aren't any better. Jeep sold just under 86,000 cars in the second half of the year. That more than doubles Ford's full size Bronco sales.



These strong sales numbers for the Wrangler are helped in no small part by two models: the 4xe and 392. The 4xe is especially doing its part to boost sales of Jeep's dedicated off-roader. It became the No. 1 best selling Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle in the country last year. The Wrangler 392 – with its monstrous V8 engine that the Bronco cannot match – also did a lot for reinvigorating interest in the model.



There were a lot of things, of course, working against Ford and its Bronco in 2021. A microchip shortage, pandemic-related supply chain issues as well as other delays and production issues may have kept many people out of the Bronco in 2021.



To view article in its entirety

https://jalopnik.com/jeep-wrangler-wins-2021-sales-battle-against-ford-bronc-1848330855



Learn More about Barbera Brands:

http://www.barberasautoland.com

http://www.barberacareers.com

http://www.garybarberacares.org

http://www.barberabear.com

See What Our Clients say about us: - See Our Google Reviews @ http://www.ilovebarbera.com



About Gary Barbera, Philly's Famous Bear™ and their Barbera Cares Programs©

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares© Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear™. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe & Litter Free Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. Fox Chase Cancer Center, Toys for Tots, 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.