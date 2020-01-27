Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera Remembers Gifted Lee Iacocca with Viper #1

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2020 --Gary Barbera has a framed signed picture of Lee Iacocca, his Viper #1 and the original title proudly displayed in the Gary Barbera on the Boulevard FCA's #1 Volume Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler dealership in Philadelphia, Roosevelt Boulevard. Gary Barbera remembers fondly the day Mr. Iacocca was so duly gifted the first production Dodge Viper RT/10 #001 by Dodge Dealers in 1992. "There would not be Gary Barbera's 300 Jeeps Cheap without the Legendary Iacocca!" All FCA (Chrysler Corporation) dealers and countless individuals and entities in the automotive industry owe Mr. Iacocca their forever gratitude for his product innovation and dedication to saving Chrysler Corporation in late 70's.



As seen in Automobile Magazine.com



Rory Jurnecka, writer.



First Dodge Viper Ever Built Sells for Big Bucks. It was sold alongside a 1986 LeBaron convertible—and both were owned by Lee Iacocca.



First-generation Dodge Vipers have been on our short list for budget performance cars for years now. With solid examples of the early Viper RT/10 roadster typically selling in the $30,000 bracket, we'd argue there are few more potent or eye-catching cars for the money. So, what to make of a 1992 Dodge Viper bringing $285,500 at Bonhams' Scottsdale auction? Let's just say this is no ordinary Viper; it's only previous owner was the late Lee Iacocca and the car was also the first production Viper built, with number 001 on the VIN tag.



When the Viper was introduced with a bang for the 1992 model year, it was a critical car for parent company Chrysler. At the helm of the brand was Iacocca, already legendary as the father of the Ford Mustang, among other triumphs. Iacocca, realizing a savvy business and marketing opportunity when he saw one, also brought none other than Carroll Shelby on board to help develop and promote the car. Under the neo-Cobra bodywork sat an 8.0-liter V-10 engine co-developed with Lamborghini, which Chrysler owned at the time. With 400 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft of torque blasting out of the side-exit exhaust system, the Viper was just about the hottest car going that year, and it was clearly an instant classic. Iacocca retired from Chrysler at the end of 1992.



Four generations of Viper followed with steady performance improvements before the model's retirement in 2017, but the original model is still the most fondly remembered by many Viper enthusiasts. Values have dipped significantly as more modern Viper models flood the used-car market, and while you can find lesser examples for closer to $20,000, spending 50 percent more puts a buyer in the position of picking from the very best cars available.



Of course, the high bidder at Bonhams paid a significant premium to take home Iacocca's Viper #001—nearly 10 times what an excellent 1992 Viper would fetch a little further down the assembly line. We're still waiting for verification, but we believe this to be a new world record for a first-generation Viper RT/10 at auction. As a modern classic from the 1990s, we believe the future holds more appreciation potential as those who grew up lusting after Vipers in their youth come into greater spending power.



https://www.automobilemag.com/news/1992-dodge-viper-first-ever-lee-iacocca/



