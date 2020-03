Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera Wants Local Philadelphia High School Student to Win Drive for Design Contest

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2020 --News provided by: FCA Feb 20, 2020

The FCA Drive for Design contest challenges U.S. high school students in grades 10-12 to sketch a Ram truck of the future. Entries due by May 1, 2020, via www.FCAdriveForDesign.com



- Prizes include an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour and mentoring time with leading designers at the FCA Design studios; scholarship to attend College for Creative Studies Summer Experience Transportation Design program; and serving as a Junior Judge at the prestigious EyesOn Design Car Show

- Writer and artist Josh Welton joins as special guest judge

- Head of FCA Design Ralph Gilles and Head of Ram Truck and Mopar Exterior Design Mark Trostle, take your questions in an "Ask Me Anything" Facebook Live event on Wed., Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern

- Follow Drive for Design via social media: Drive for Design Facebook page and FCA North America Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram using #DriveForDesign

- Without a nudge from an art teacher, a visit to an art school or just plain luck, some of the world's top automotive designers may never have made their mark on history.

- Mark Trostle, Head of Ram Truck Design at FCA, wants to change that. Eight years ago, he revived a contest he won as a high school student that helped drive him to where he is today, leading the design efforts for some of the most desired vehicles on the road.

- The 2020 Drive for Design contest challenges U.S. high school students in grades 10-12 to sketch a Ram truck of the future. And, just like in the professional world, there is a level of urgency – entries are due by May 1, 2020. Three students will be named winners from all valid entries received.

- "The landscape of automotive design has changed and today's automotive designers not only sketch cars, they create some of the most advanced user experience systems, work with 3D technology, research color trends and create interior spaces that are multi-functional and beautiful," said Trostle. "As the field of automotive design grows, it's vital that we increase awareness and educate students and parents about the career opportunities available."

- The Drive for Design competition kicked off during the EyesOn Design commemorative poster unveiling held at the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.



Artist Josh Welton Joins Judging Panel

Coming back for a second year as a guest judge is Josh Welton , writer, artist and owner of Brown Dog Welding LLC fabrication and art studio in Detroit. Welton is an accomplished welder, fabricator, teacher, artist, writer, social media influencer, podcast host, entrepreneur and automotive enthusiast. He writes for a variety of outlets and shares his artistic creations on social media. Welton will help review submitted sketches and select this year's winners.



About EyesOn Design

A benefit for the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology (DIO), a not-for-profit corporation, EyesOn Design is a major source of revenue for the DIO's research, education and support group programs for the visually impaired. The DIO is a division of the Department of Ophthalmology of the Henry Ford Health System.



FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe.

