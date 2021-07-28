Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera's Showroom - All New 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2021 --As Presented by Stellantis: Premium American Icon is Reborn as the New Standard of Sophistication, Authenticity, and Modern Mobility



Legendary 4x4 Capability, On-road Refinement and a Modern Design That Exudes American Craftsmanship and Heritage While Offering a Host of Leading-edge Safety and Technology Features



Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand and marks the rebirth of a premium American icon



Rooted in Jeep brand heritage, Wagoneer will become a portfolio of vehicles that redefines "American premium" while delivering a unique customer experience



Legendary capability with three 4x4 systems: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with active low range and rear electronic limited slip differential:



Crawl ratio of 48:1

Selec-Terrain traction management system

Up to 24 inches of water fording

Quadra-Lift air suspension delivers a smooth ride and up to 10 inches of ground clearance



Best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs.

Exterior styling boasts a confident and elegant design with a timeless silhouette and embodies American authenticity with artisan-levels of craftsmanship



Pinnacle of premium SUV interiors with elegant American style, meticulously crafted finishes and modern-day appointments



Interiors are designed to support active customers' lifestyles:

Best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, best-in-class third-row headroom, and second- and third-row legroom with the most cargo volume behind the third row



Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer a standard third row with available seating for up to eight passengers, available on all trims



Highly advanced user-friendly technology:

Up to 75 inches of total screen display area on available on Grand Wagoneer



Nearly 45 inches of screens along the front instrument panel

10.1- and 12-inch reconfigurable center stack touchscreen displays feature split-screen capability for dual-application operation



All-new Uconnect 5 system is standard, five times faster and features Wi-Fi capability



Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard equipment

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones



First Fire TV for Auto integration with Alexa, and access to hundreds of thousands of movies, TV shows, and apps



Available first-in-segment 10.25-inch passenger screen has four major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control), the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras and Fire TV for Auto



Grand Wagoneer features a four-zone HVAC system with a 10.25-inch articulating front comfort display and a 10.25-inch fixed rear comfort screen



Available 360-degree Surround View and Night Vision with Pedestrian and Animal Detection camera



Wireless charge pad

Digital rearview mirror

Autonomous vehicle capabilities, including Hands-free Active Driving Assist (late availability) and ParkSense Automated Parking System



All-new high-strength steel frame uses advanced materials and engineering to be lightweight yet stiff and durable



New body-on-frame design features premium on-road ride and handling characteristics with enhanced body torsional stiffness



Electronically controlled suspension system delivers greater on-road handling and comfort



Refined and proven V-8 power offers premium performance:

2022 Wagoneer features a 5.7-liter V-8 engine - rated at 392 horsepower and 404 lb-ft. of torque - fitted with the next generation of eTorque 48-volt hybrid with fuel-saving technologies, including cylinder deactivation and Variable Cam Timing (VCT) as standard equipment



2022 Grand Wagoneer features 6.4-liter V-8 power with cylinder deactivation and VCT that delivers 471 horsepower and 455 lb.-ft. of torque



Each engine mates to the robust TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission



Trailer Hitch Line-up Assist with active grid lines and camera zoom allows for a seamless connection to a trailer



Industry-first McIntosh 1,375-watt premium audio system featuring 23 speakers, including a 12-inch subwoofer with 3D Surround System, provides an immersive audio experience



Packed with more than 120 standard and available advanced safety and security features



Available driver-assist technologies include head-up display, adaptive cruise control, Active Driving Assist, Hands-free Active Driving Assist, night vision, drowsy driver detection and Traffic Sign Recognition



2022 Wagoneer is available in Series I (late availability), Series II and Series III. Grand Wagoneer is available in Series I, Series II, Series III and Obsidian



Grand Wagoneer Obsidian (summer 2021) includes 22-inch black wheels, Black Oynx grille and badging, Gloss Black exterior mirrors, body-color wheel and door flares, Dark Onyx chiseled metal instrument panel trim, Global Black instrument panel and doors, Piano Black appliques and a McIntosh 1,375-watt premium audio system



10 Customer Promises designed to build the highest level of confidence in both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer and the overall vehicle purchase process, including Wagoneer Client Services



Standard Wagoneer Client Service program offers unique and premium customer experience, including:



Five years of worry-free dealership maintenance, including oil changes and tire rotations



24/7 concierge support and roadside assistance via phone or online chat



Vehicle pickup/delivery for service and equivalent loaner

The 60-second "The Best Things" video, celebrating the arrival of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, can be viewed across the brand's social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter



