Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera's Showroom - All New 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2021 --As Presented by Stellantis: Premium American Icon is Reborn as the New Standard of Sophistication, Authenticity, and Modern Mobility
Legendary 4x4 Capability, On-road Refinement and a Modern Design That Exudes American Craftsmanship and Heritage While Offering a Host of Leading-edge Safety and Technology Features
Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand and marks the rebirth of a premium American icon
Rooted in Jeep brand heritage, Wagoneer will become a portfolio of vehicles that redefines "American premium" while delivering a unique customer experience
Legendary capability with three 4x4 systems: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with active low range and rear electronic limited slip differential:
Crawl ratio of 48:1
Selec-Terrain traction management system
Up to 24 inches of water fording
Quadra-Lift air suspension delivers a smooth ride and up to 10 inches of ground clearance
Best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs.
Exterior styling boasts a confident and elegant design with a timeless silhouette and embodies American authenticity with artisan-levels of craftsmanship
Pinnacle of premium SUV interiors with elegant American style, meticulously crafted finishes and modern-day appointments
Interiors are designed to support active customers' lifestyles:
Best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, best-in-class third-row headroom, and second- and third-row legroom with the most cargo volume behind the third row
Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer a standard third row with available seating for up to eight passengers, available on all trims
Highly advanced user-friendly technology:
Up to 75 inches of total screen display area on available on Grand Wagoneer
Nearly 45 inches of screens along the front instrument panel
10.1- and 12-inch reconfigurable center stack touchscreen displays feature split-screen capability for dual-application operation
All-new Uconnect 5 system is standard, five times faster and features Wi-Fi capability
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard equipment
Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones
First Fire TV for Auto integration with Alexa, and access to hundreds of thousands of movies, TV shows, and apps
Available first-in-segment 10.25-inch passenger screen has four major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control), the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras and Fire TV for Auto
Grand Wagoneer features a four-zone HVAC system with a 10.25-inch articulating front comfort display and a 10.25-inch fixed rear comfort screen
Available 360-degree Surround View and Night Vision with Pedestrian and Animal Detection camera
Wireless charge pad
Digital rearview mirror
Autonomous vehicle capabilities, including Hands-free Active Driving Assist (late availability) and ParkSense Automated Parking System
All-new high-strength steel frame uses advanced materials and engineering to be lightweight yet stiff and durable
New body-on-frame design features premium on-road ride and handling characteristics with enhanced body torsional stiffness
Electronically controlled suspension system delivers greater on-road handling and comfort
Refined and proven V-8 power offers premium performance:
2022 Wagoneer features a 5.7-liter V-8 engine - rated at 392 horsepower and 404 lb-ft. of torque - fitted with the next generation of eTorque 48-volt hybrid with fuel-saving technologies, including cylinder deactivation and Variable Cam Timing (VCT) as standard equipment
2022 Grand Wagoneer features 6.4-liter V-8 power with cylinder deactivation and VCT that delivers 471 horsepower and 455 lb.-ft. of torque
Each engine mates to the robust TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission
Trailer Hitch Line-up Assist with active grid lines and camera zoom allows for a seamless connection to a trailer
Industry-first McIntosh 1,375-watt premium audio system featuring 23 speakers, including a 12-inch subwoofer with 3D Surround System, provides an immersive audio experience
Packed with more than 120 standard and available advanced safety and security features
Available driver-assist technologies include head-up display, adaptive cruise control, Active Driving Assist, Hands-free Active Driving Assist, night vision, drowsy driver detection and Traffic Sign Recognition
2022 Wagoneer is available in Series I (late availability), Series II and Series III. Grand Wagoneer is available in Series I, Series II, Series III and Obsidian
Grand Wagoneer Obsidian (summer 2021) includes 22-inch black wheels, Black Oynx grille and badging, Gloss Black exterior mirrors, body-color wheel and door flares, Dark Onyx chiseled metal instrument panel trim, Global Black instrument panel and doors, Piano Black appliques and a McIntosh 1,375-watt premium audio system
10 Customer Promises designed to build the highest level of confidence in both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer and the overall vehicle purchase process, including Wagoneer Client Services
Standard Wagoneer Client Service program offers unique and premium customer experience, including:
Five years of worry-free dealership maintenance, including oil changes and tire rotations
24/7 concierge support and roadside assistance via phone or online chat
Vehicle pickup/delivery for service and equivalent loaner
The 60-second "The Best Things" video, celebrating the arrival of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, can be viewed across the brand's social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
To read press release in its entirety :
https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=22577&mid=257
To learn more about Barbera Brands:
http://www.barberasautoland.com
http://www.barberacareers.com
http://www.garybarberacares.org
http://www.barberabear.com
See Our Google Reviews@ http://www.ilovebarbera.com
About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™
Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The BarberaBear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.