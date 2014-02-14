Philly Fashion Week 2014 Schedule February 17-22

Bala Cynwyd, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2014 --Celebrate 11 different seasons of sassy designs from Philadelphia’s top artists for three days.



This weeks event will include some of the seasons stylish designers. See more 2014 fashions here.



Designers Featured



Wednesday – Designers Featured - Kevyn Michael, LAS Swimwear, American Boy NY, Clarenz Couture, Weft, Tyren Patrick, D Marsh Couture, Modish, Ray Vincente and 611 Lifestyle Brand.



Friday – Designers Featured - AnaBella Don, Andrew Nowell, Dom Streater, Suede Square, Ralph Leroy, Anne Luchade’, Bishme Cromartie, Tu Decor, Mckenzie Chic, Gregory J and Black Teal Brick Steel.



Saturdays – Designers Featured - Lillie Designs, Jucinta Ligon, Dramatik Fanatik, Todd Anthony, Cory Couture, Closet by Cristobal, Briana Eliza Busam, Nevets Couture, Henrioci, Autum Lin, Jaames Nelson, Nicci Hou and Terese Sydonna.



There will be special events taking place for the entire week.



Special Events



February 18th 2014 at 7:00pm -10:00pm at the Sugar House Casino



February 19th at 7:00pm Ritz Carlton in downtown Philadelphia. Menswear runway show.



February 20th at 7:00pm, Launching of Renee Philadelphia International.



February 21 2014 at 7:00pm at the Crane Arts. Top 10 International and national fashion designers.



February 22nd at 12:00pm, at Crane Arts is the International Modesty Runway show presented by Muslimah Convention



February 22 at 7:00pm, at Crane Arts the Haute Couture Runway show



Philadephia’s premier designer boutique Julie’s Bottega is a mother and daughter team. A great reason to come back is the friendly atmosphere and overall experience.