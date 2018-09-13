Philly2Night Announces Top 10 Philadelphia Venues to Host a Private Event

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2018 --Philly2Night recently released a list of the top 10 Philadelphia restaurants to host a private event or party. The list features a variety of popular venues, from upscale eateries to trendy urban bars.



With the abundance of restaurants and bars offering private parties in Philadelphia, finding a venue for a private event is often a difficult task. This list from Philly2Night recommends venues for any and all parties, taking into account group size, food and beverage options, seating accommodations and more.



With the holiday season approaching, the time to consider venues for end-of-the-year parties is now. Reservations at popular restaurants often fill up quickly, but Philly2Night's list of Top 10 venues provides information on booking private events now for the holiday season. "We created this list to make it easier to choose from all the possible restaurants in Philly," says Erin B, a spokesperson for Philly2Night. "Whether it's a business looking to host a corporate event or holiday party, or just a private group throwing a birthday party or baby shower, the list has great options for all types of events."



To learn more about the top private event venues in Philadelphia visit: https://philly2night.com/top-10-philadelphia-venues-to-host-a-private-event-in-2018/.



