Philpott Ford Wins President's Award for 11th Time

Nederland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --Philpott Ford, a respected Nederland auto dealer, has received the Ford President’s Award for the 11th time.



The award recognizes Ford dealers that exceed customer expectations on a daily basis and across all departments. Philpott Ford was the only auto dealer in the region to receive the honor this year. Ford Regional Manager Larry Gach presented the award on June 16.



“At Philpott Ford, we are truly dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in everything we do,” said Bob Thewman, general manager. “This award exemplifies the hard work and dedication that our friendly sales professionals and knowledgeable automotive technicians showcase each and every day. We are extremely proud to once again receive this honor, as it means a lot to our entire team.”



The Ford President’s Award recognizes Ford and Lincoln auto dealers across the U.S. that embrace the philosophies of passion, tenacity and hard work and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction possible. These principles must be evident in both sales and service departments, and is based on customer survey responses. The award was created in 1998.



Philpott Ford has served Nederland, Beaumont and the rest of southeast Texas since 1950. The auto dealer has grown considerably over the years, and it offers a wide range of new and used Ford vehicles at affordable prices. Its sales team is particularly focused on finding the right car, truck or SUV for its customers’ needs and budget, and its parts and service department is known throughout the region for its expertise and responsiveness.



“There’s a clear difference between auto dealers that try to pressure customers into sales and those that try to create the best overall experience possible for the people who are looking for their next vehicle,” said Bob Thewman. “Our philosophy has always been to answer our customers’ questions honestly and completely, giving them the information and time needed to make a sound decision. We believe this approach is largely responsible for why we have received this tremendous award an impressive 11 times.”



About Philpott Ford

Philpott Ford, located at 1400 U.S. Highway 69 in Nederland, carries a broad selection of new and used Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Escape, Explorer, Fusion, Edge and Focus. For more information on the auto dealer and its award-winning team, please visit http://www.philpottford.com.