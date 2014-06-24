Philpott Ford Wins Third Community Involvement Contest

Nederland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2014 --Philpott Ford, a trusted Nederland auto dealer, has won the Bruton Cameron Smith Community Involvement Contest for the third year in a row.



The contest, hosted by luxury auto retailer Sonic Automotive, recognizes businesses’ efforts to give back to the local community. In winning the contest, Philpott Ford received $25,000 that it can donate to an organization of its choice.



“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized once again in the Bruton Cameron Smith Community Involvement Contest,” said Bob Thewman, general manager of Philpott Ford. “Our service philosophy goes beyond the level of care and responsiveness we provide our customers — we also work to give back to the community. After volunteering our time for several worthy causes, we are thrilled to be able to continue giving back using the financial award from this contest.”



To determine a winner, community involvement hours are converted into points. This year, Philpott Ford contributed 33,615 points (or 3,361 hours) of the 56,969 community involvement points in the Sonic Texas region — equaling nearly 60 percent of the area’s total hours. Some of the auto dealer’s employees donated as many as 15.7 hours each.



After gathering its employee council members, which include one member from each department, Philpott Ford chose the following charities and donation amounts: $5,000 to Rape & Suicide Crisis of Southeast Texas, $5,000 to the American Cancer Society, $5,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association, $5,000 to emergency shelter Some Other Place and $2,500 to Inspire, Encourage, Achieve, which is a rehabilitation and support program for at-risk youth. The auto dealer will also donate $2,500 to the Julie Rogers “Gift of Life,” an educational outreach program providing free cancer screening services to medically underserved men and women.



“For more than 60 years, Philpott Ford has remained focused on helping southeast Texas community members get the support they need,” Thewman said. “For our customers, this means helping them find the right Ford vehicle without pressuring them into a sale. For other members of the community, this means donating our time and money to make sure they have the necessary support services.”



About Philpott Ford

Philpott Ford, located at 1400 U.S. Highway 69 in Nederland, has served southeast Texas since 1950. In addition to offering a wide range of new and used Ford vehicles at affordable prices, the auto dealer’s expert sales team strives to help each customer find the perfect car to fit their individual needs and budget. For more information, visit http://www.philpottford.com.