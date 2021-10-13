Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations Welcomes Mexico's Ambassador to Arizona for Bilateral Dialogue

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2021 --On October 14, 2021, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) and the Consulate General of Mexico in Phoenix will host Mexico's Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma for a dinner program in Scottsdale. Mr. Moctezuma will address dignitaries and members on bilateral issues of economic development, border relations, and exchange between Mexico and Arizona.



Following his keynote speech, Ambassador Moctezuma will be joined by Andrés Martinez of Arizona State University for a fireside chat and moderated Q&A.



Ambassador Moctezuma was appointed Ambassador to the United States by Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and ratified on February 16, 2021. During his nine-month tenure, Ambassador Moctezuma has promoted a new dialogue with the United States regarding public health, immigration, and trade under the USMCA framework. Mr. Moctezuma's visit to Arizona marks a significant step in the bilateral relationship between Arizona and neighboring Mexico. As the selected organizer of this event, Tina Waddington, Executive Director of PCFR, states: "PCFR is honored to host Ambassador Moctezuma and other dignitaries for this event. We believe that convening internationally-minded communities to learn about foreign affairs elevates Arizona's global prominence."



Since 1976, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations has hosted distinguished guests including world diplomats, foreign heads of state, governors, and legislators. PCFR's mission is to help grow Arizona's influence on the world stage. Please join us as we foster the exchange of ideas, innovation, and values with dignitaries and nations around the world.



The Consulate of Mexico in Phoenix is pleased to be a partner for this event. The Consul General is Jorge Mendoza Yescas, who has served in this diplomatic mission since March 5, 2019.



The event will be held at the Omni Scottsdale Resort at Montelucia, with a networking reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and program beginning at 7:00 p.m. Notable guests include Mayor David Ortega of Scottsdale, U.S. Representative Greg Stanton, and various business, education and non-profit leaders from Arizona State University, Snell & Wilmer, Chicanos Por La Causa, University of Arizona, the Arizona Commerce Authority, Huawei, Thunderbird School of Global Management, WRS Investments, Phoenix Suns, NOVA Home Loans, ASU W.P. Carey School of Business, Maricopa Association of Governments, SRP and Arizona Fresh.



The Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations is responsible for this Press Release. Inquiries regarding PCFR, press registration for this event, or this Press Release can be made to Brian Hall, Public Affairs Chair at brian@pcfraz.org or 480-765-9410.