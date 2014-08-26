Phoenix Landscaping Company ABC Scapes Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --ABC Scapes, a Phoenix landscaping company, is proud to announce it’s been serving the valley’s landscaping needs for precisely 20 years, and is still going strong. Since its formation in 1994, ABC Scapes has been run with one philosophy in mind: to treat others they way you wish to be treated. By following this ideal, owners Warren Runcorn and Ryan Hagadorn have guaranteed customers are more than satisfied.



Due to their exceptional work, dedication to customer service, and commitment to green landscaping practices, ABC Scapes has received past awards from the Arizona Landscape Contractors Association.



With a fleet of 28 vehicles, ABC Scapes has grown from the two-man operation it once was into the thriving team of professionals it is today. Some of the landscaping services they offer are:



Landscape Management Services

Tree Care

Irrigation Repair

Landscape Design and Install

Landscape Lighting Solutions

Weed Control

Turf Care

Ornamental care



About ABC Scapes

Whether it be a desert landscaping concept, shrub management, tree care or landscaping design and installation, ABC Scapes gives 110% to make sure they not only meet, but exceed every client’s expectations.



For more information on ABC Scapes and it’s 20 year milestone, visit their website or give them a call at 602-404-0568.