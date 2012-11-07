Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2012 --Phoenix Movers, Aardvark Movers has launched their new website with a new & simple way to get a free moving quote. Located front and center on their home page "http://www.arizonamovingcompanies.com, the "Get a Quote / Pack The Truck" button will take you to a new section of the site that will allow user to easily pack their virtual "truck" online. Users can easily go from room to room packing all items that they own. Items within the Phoenix Movers database range from the common to the not so common and everything in between, in other words users will have no issue easily finding all items.



In addition to a new quote app a new and improved "Moving Tips" section of their website has been launched and covers topics such as moving checklists, important contact within the Phoenix Arizona area & several articles that cover issues from "Moving With Pets" to "Minimizing the Stress of the Move for Children"



About Aardvark Movers:

Aardvark Movers is Arizona's best moving company. Providing Phoenix, AZ and all surrounding areas with the best moving services available. Aardvark has the most experienced Phoenix Movers for all of your house, apartment, office & general relocation needs. Serving, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Glendale, Cave Creek, Carefree, Surprise, Sun City, Paradise Valley, Apache Junction, Maricopa County and all of Arizona.



