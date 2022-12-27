Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, offers the eco-friendly paper tape sealing option for shippers that can be customized with their logo, brand name, and more. This quickly identifies a business's packages from the others that recipients may receive in the same day and makes it easy for them to put it where they need it most. Paper tape with a logo, brand, or other identifying information makes it much harder for the packages to be opened and the contents stolen as well.



Paper tape is a great option for sealing packages for a number of reasons. One reason is because once paper tape is moistened it adheres easily to any packaging without requiring heavy pressure. Secondly, once paper tape is on the packaging it is very difficult to remove, lowering the possibility of tampering. When they add the custom printing factor to their paper tape, it lowers the possibility of tampering even farther. Paper tape becomes a very inexpensive security feature when shipping.



Paper tape is also environmentally friendly along with the water-based adhesive used on it. Plastics are not the primary material used to make paper tape like they are with PVC and polypropylene tapes. That means custom paper tape can be recycled along with the box, the adhesive is odorless as well which is great when shipping food items, and the custom paper tape is hygienic as well which is important for some shippers.



Phoenix Tape & Supply custom paper tape will also work with a wide range of products, including both new and used cardboard boxes. Because the adhesive works so well and the tape itself is very strong, usually only a single strip is needed to properly seal a box. In addition, the reinforced fiberglass threads lend high tensile strength that deters pilfering and tampering to help keep the contents safe and protected.



Businesses and other organizations are always looking for different ways to keep their brand and message in front of the right people as well as to gain new customers. When users get their own custom paper tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply, they are making their business look more professional and that encourages other people to take notice and want to do business with them.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom shipping tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large-scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.