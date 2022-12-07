Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2022 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, offers custom printed packaging tape for a variety of uses in businesses of all kinds. They have helped thousands of businesses grow their business while at the same time protecting the contents of their packages. Phoenix Tape has a wide range of options to do the same for other businesses.



When businesses use unmarked packaging tape, they are using the same packaging tape that anyone else can also get their hands on. If a package gets into the hands of an unscrupulous individual, they could easily remove what is in the package and then reseal it with the same packaging tape. How would the shipper know what happened with the contents? They wouldn't, and likely would end up shipping another order of the same item to the customer.



When clients choose to get their custom printed packaging tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply, they are ensuring that no one else has the same packaging tape as they do. When that same unscrupulous individual sees that businesses are using custom printed packaging tape, they will leave the packages alone because the recipient will easily see that the package was tampered with. Their custom printed packaging tape will end up saving them money by reducing lost or stolen items.



Clients very likely have standard custom printed packaging tape that they use all the time to seal up boxes before shipping. But from time to time, they might want to let handlers know, or the end recipients know that there are special items or instructions for that shipment. For example, they may have a product that could more easily break, and even though they pack them more carefully, they still don't want the box to be handled roughly. Having custom printed packaging tape with the word "fragile" on it is a great addition to add to these special circumstances.



Phoenix Tape & Supply is ready to provide their expertise for any business and supply them with their own custom printed packaging tape and will also include free shipping on customer orders.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom shipping tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large-scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.