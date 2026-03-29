Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2026 --Bakerly, a French-inspired baked goods brand, has partnered with Phoenix Tape & Supply to enhance its packaging strategy with custom printed packaging tape designed for both retail and direct-to-consumer shipments.



Bakerly started nearly 10 years ago with packaging that worked well for both grocery settings as well as online sales. They were looking for packaging tape that could match their playful, clear, and bright product packaging, and they opted for two different tapes for logistical, storage, and shipping purposes. When clients are looking for packaging or shipping tape that does more than just seal up a box, they contact the Phoenix Tape & Supply team to get started on a custom printed packing tape.



As the brand grew its presence in the U.S. market, Bakerly sought packaging solutions that reflected its playful and recognizable branding while meeting the practical demands of cold storage and home delivery. Phoenix Tape & Supply provided two key packaging tape options: high-tack freezer tape for storage and logistical labeling, and custom printed paper tape for branded shipping boxes.



This combination helped Bakerly reinforce its identity across all touchpoints, from warehouse shelves to customer doorsteps. By using functional tape with thoughtful visual design, the company maintained consistency and strengthened its unboxing experience for customers across channels.



Printed custom packaging tape is more than just something that seals up a package or box, it can help to match expectations of customers, and it can cause anticipation for what is inside of the package. Phoenix Tape & Supply continues to support growing brands with custom tape solutions that combine performance, branding, and print flexibility. With low minimum case quantities and an easy reorder process, the company helps businesses of all sizes turn packaging into a memorable brand experience.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.