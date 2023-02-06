Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, is your source for custom packing tape that will elevate your business. When clients want to remind people where they ordered from, custom packing tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply is the effective and financially frugal option. But custom packing tape can have more than just a brand name, and their team can work with clients to design the right custom packing tape for their needs.



Businesses and other organizations that opt to use custom packing tape when they ship packages do so for a number of reasons. First, they need to have something to seal the packages that they are shipping, and packing tape is the common answer to this need. If they had the option to use plain packing tape or custom packing tape with the organization name on it, which would they use? Since they need packing tape anyway, they might as well get the most impact from it as possible.



Custom packing tape is also the most cost-effective option when it comes to branding packing materials. If an organization wanted to have custom-printed boxes, think about the number of different sizes that they would need. And in order to get a good price on them, they will have to order quite a bit in all different sizes. But with custom packing tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply, it doesn't matter the size of the box being used, the tape will work on all of the different size boxes that are being used.



Organizations may want to have their custom packing tape to have more than just a company name on it. Custom packing tape can also contain logos, QR codes, contact information, social media sites or website on it. In some cases they want to have more than one custom packing tape to be used on their boxes to convey additional information that doesn't pertain to all of the shipments. For example they may be shipping items that are fragile, and having some custom packing tape using that word can be helpful to alert package handlers.



When it comes to packing tape there are several options that clients have to choose from for their custom packing tape. While polypropylene tape is very common for many different businesses, there is also the option of PVC tape or even Reinforced Paper tape if that's what they prefer. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they have been helping businesses of all sizes make a bigger impact for more than 35 years, and they can do the same for any client. Contact them today and let them show how custom packing tape can be the game changer for any size organization.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply



Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom packing tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.