Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, wants to be the custom tape company that organizations of all sizes turn to when they are looking to increase their brand awareness. Having custom tape helps to elevate the brand in the eyes of actual and potential customers as well as those who see the packages. It may seem like a small detail, but custom tape really sets an organization apart from the rest.



Because clients could use their own current plain packing tape, they are likely wondering why they would choose to switch to a custom packing tape for the business. For starters having custom tape brings a higher level of professionalism to a business and brand. If they care enough to have custom made tape, they likely also care about getting other things right and taking care of their customers. So, it can have a good impact for an organization.



But when customers work with a custom tape company, they can do more than just have a brand name or logo on the custom tape. For example, clients may want to have custom tape that marks a package as fragile or to handle with care. In other cases, they want to highlight their website with a web address or QR code. Because Phoenix Tape & Supply doesn't require large quantities when ordering, clients can adjust their message when it suits their needs.



Often people will see boxes and other packages that have a company logo or other message emblazoned on the packages. This can be an expensive proposition because shippers will likely need several sizes of boxes just to have enough with the logo printed on them. With custom tape, however, users can use the tape with any kind of box or package, saving both time and money. Clients can also convey important information for the recipients as well, such as a supplier number or other details that help with their clients.



When clients work with a custom tape company, they want to have a variety of different tape types to choose from for different applications. They also likely want to have low ordering quantities in order to test out different ideas. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they offer all of that, plus they offer free shipping on all orders shipped in the lower 48 states. They want to be the custom tape company so contact them today to get started with a custom tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.