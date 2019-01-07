Phoenix Windows and Doors Offer High Quality Hurricane Windows in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2019 --Phoenix Windows and Doors is a highly prominent Florida based company that offers a plethora of home improvement related services to their customers. Quite often, homes in Florida tend to suffer from extensive damages as the hurricane season comes around. Therefore, to assure the highest safety level of their house, it is crucial that homeowners choose to install the best hurricane windows in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach Florida.



Traditional windows can get damaged to a great extent due to broken tree limbs, high winds, and flying debris. By choosing to install good quality of hurricane doors and windows, homeowners can significantly minimalize these risks and lead a much anxiety-free life. The premium quality of hurricane impact windows provided by Phoenix Windows and Doors can safeguard a residence from tropical storms and hurricane up to Category 5. These windows can even play a role in augmenting the energy efficiency of a home, subsequently reducing the monthly electricity bill. The impact doors and windows offered by this company additionally features incredible performance coatings and high-quality hardware that ensures their longevity.



To make sure that their products meet all the requirements of the customers and stand strong through the test of time, Phoenix Windows and Doors only makes use of branded and high-quality of products while undertaking any project. The owner of this company, Gerry Reeder, has been in the industry of home improvement as a general contractor for more than two decades. This extensive years of experience enable Mr. Reeder to orderly guide all the customers of this company through their home improvement projects.



To install Accordion shutters in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale Florida, or to seek out the services for kitchen and bathroom remodeling, one can give a call to Phoenix Windows and Doors at 954-876-1787. People can even get a quick quote for their home remodeling project by visiting the website of this company.



About Phoenix Windows and Doors

Phoenix Windows and Doors is a well-established company specializing in home improvement projects in Florida.