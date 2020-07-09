Phoenix Windows and Doors Offers Durable Storm Shutters in Boynton Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2020 --Those who own older homes in South Florida are aware of the threat that their residential properties face from tropical storms and hurricanes. That is why it becomes crucial to invest in durable and high-quality storm shutters. Phoenix Windows and Doors is a well-known company that has been offering its local clients high quality and long-lasting storm shutters in Boynton Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Hurricane shutters and storm shutters can be the one thing that stands between one's house and devastating storms. Phoenix Windows and Doors understand this simple thing, and that is why they stand at the forefront of helping their clients get the best storm shutters for protecting the property.



There are different kinds of storm shutters available in the market, but not all are of superior quality. Homeowners need to realize that they are paying for the storm shutters because of the extra protection that is going to come with it. Phoenix Windows and Doors believe that their clients only deserves the best, and that is why they have carried out extensive research in finding the superior quality storm shutter for their clients. According to the experts working with this company, there is no better quality than the Genesis Accordion Shutters. They are worth the money and comes with a lot of exclusive features. These shutters have a significant wind load pressure carrying capacity. They are extraordinarily strong, with a rating of 150 to 200 mph and very suitable for all types of structures, even high-rise buildings. The professionals of the company handle installation and the shutters take less space. Plus, their aesthetic appeal is excellent.



Phoenix Windows and Doors are also a great place to look for bath and kitchen remodeling in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida flooring, Impact doors and windows and more. Call 954-876-1787 for more details.



