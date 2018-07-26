Phoenix Windows and Doors Offers High Quality Hurricane Shutters in Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2018 --Phoenix Windows and Doors is a renowned Florida based company that offers an extensive array of services relating to home improvement. Their services can be acquired throughout Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach and its surrounding areas.



Homes in Florida often suffer from extensive damage due to the hurricane season that comes around there every year. Hence, to ensure the safety of their residence, it is imperative for homeowners to install high quality of hurricane shutters in Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale Florida. Traditional windows can easily get damaged due to high winds, flying debris, broken tree limbs, thereby making a house venerable to the risks involved in a hurricane. By installing hurricane impact windows and doors, as well as shutters, homeowners can minimalize such risks, and lead an anxiety-free life. Hurricane impact windows offered by Phoenix Windows and Doors can permanently safeguard a home from tropical storms and hurricanes, up to Category 5. They can even enhance the energy efficiency of a residence, subsequently reducing the monthly electricity bill. These impact doors and windows additionally feature top quality hardware and exceptional performance coatings that ensure their longevity.



The owner of Phoenix Windows and Doors, Gerry Reeder has been in the industry of home improvement as general contractor for more than two decades. With the help of this extensive experience, Mr. Reeder efficiently guides all the customers of this company through their home improvement projects and ensures their utmost contentment. Phoenix Windows and Doors only makes use of branded and high-quality of products while undertaking a project to ensure that it stands strong through the test of time, and meets all the requirements of the customers.



To install Accordion shutters in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach Florida, as well as for the services of kitchen and bathroom remodeling, one can give a call to Phoenix Windows and Doors at 954-876-1787.



