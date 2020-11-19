Phoenix Windows & Doors Is the Place to Get High Quality Impact Windows in Coral Springs and Sunrise, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --Owning a beautiful home in Florida is a dream come true, but that dream home can shatter to pieces when a tropical storm or a Hurricane hits the house. Every homeowner must keep the property secured in every possible way. Investing in impact windows, therefore, is a wise choice. There is only one company that can help find and install high-quality Impact windows, none other than Phoenix Windows & Doors Inc.



Phoenix Windows & Doors Inc has built a reputation as the leading provider of impact-resistant windows in Broward and Palm Beach counties. They are the best at what they do and provide because they bring over 25 years of business experience. They are a local company with much knowledge about the community. They take pride in serving their customers as they genuinely care about the people's well-being in the communities they serve.



The company has years of expertise in installing impact windows in Coral Springs and Sunrise, Florida. As such, they have had the opportunity to examine products that comes from all major manufacturers. They offer Assura Impact resistant windows, which are best in the lot. Available in various styles, one can choose from double-hung windows, single-hung windows, casement windows, fixed windows, and more. They also have aluminum impact-resistant windows in their inventory, but the preference is for vinyl windows. The frames are solid and structurally reinforced, and the window panes are also designed to withstand severe weather conditions.



Phoenix Windows & Doors Inc also offers kitchen countertops in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. From sizing to installation and finish, they can offer all. Homeowners can choose from both granite and quartz countertops.



Call 954-876-1787 for details.



About Phoenix Windows & Doors Inc

