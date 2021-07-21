Phoenix Windows & Doors Offers High-Quality Storm Windows in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --Phoenix Windows & Doors is a well-established company that offers kitchen and bathroom remodeling, flooring, hurricane window installation, as well as kitchen cabinet refacing in Boynton Beach and Boca Raton, Florida. They are equipped to tackle complete kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects, and take great pride in their quality of workmanship. Being a local, customer-focused business, Phoenix Windows & Doors is well-versed with the needs and issues of the people of the neighborhood. Hence, they always strive to offer the best possible solutions at cost-effective pricing.



People residing in Florida have to be adequately prepared for the hurricane season. This state witnesses substantial damage due to hurricanes and other detrimental tropical storms. To protect their home and family members in these situations, it is vital for all homeowners in the region to invest in sturdy and durable hurricane windows.



Phoenix Windows & Doors is among the leading providers of hurricane impact windows and storm windows in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise, Florida. Their staff members work with the budget and specific requirements of their clients and help them to install high-quality impact-resistant windows at their homes. Hurricane windows offered by this company are fashioned from laminated glass and feature two layered panels that reduce the risks of shattering. They are engineered for high usage and can withstand extreme conditions such as tropical storms and Category-5 hurricanes. These hurricane windows also can improve the security of the house due to their robust design, which is essentially break-in-free. Many of them are sound-proof and can offer an additional layer of insulation to a house. When kept closed, these windows ensure that cool air does not seep out and helps keep the indoor space of the building adequately comfortable.



