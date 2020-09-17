Phoenix Windows & Doors Offers Kitchen Cabinet Refacing in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2020 --A kitchen remodeling job entails a lot of expense. Once done, every homeowner looks forward to making no changes for a long time. That, unfortunately, does not happen. Even if the best contractors do the remodeling, a kitchen tends to handle many daily activities that include oil and grime. Every homeowner tries and keeps the kitchen clean and well maintained, but some things have to take the toll. Kitchen cabinets are one of those things. While working and cooking in the kitchen, the cabinets have to be opened and closed several times. That tends to leave behind stains and marks that often do not go away even with proper cleaning. The kitchen cabinets start to appear filthy and dirty. That is why one has to consider kitchen cabinet refacing. Phoenix Windows & Doors is one of the companies that offer kitchen cabinet refacing in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale. They have been in the industry for more than 25 years, and they are the best when it comes to a whole range of services.



The experts of this company speak from experience, and they know that it is not always possible for a homeowner to opt for new kitchen cabinets once the old ones start to show wear and tear. A cabinet refacing job can be perfect. It does not involve the expense of new cabinets, but it can make the old ones appear as good as new. Cabinet refacing updates the kitchen without the costs and time of a full kitchen remodeling. The process of kitchen cabinet refacing is very simple. Any visible surface, such as doors, drawers, and frames, will be covered with the material the client chooses. It can be wood for a traditional look, or laminate or veneer for modern polish. The choice is entirely the client's, and the change is dramatic. Simultaneously, it is an environmentally friendly process with minimal waste and material going into the landfill.



Phoenix Windows & Doors also offers impact-resistant windows in Boca Raton and Broward County, Florida, impact doors, flooring, and more.



