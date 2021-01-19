Phoenix Windows & Doors Offers Kitchen Cabinet Refacing in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2021 --The beautifully remodeled kitchens that one sees in the magazines or on the television is not out of any homeowner's reach. Thanks to a company like Phoenix Windows & Doors, it is easy for homeowners to get the desired look for their kitchen without burning a hole in their pocket. All the professional remodeling might mean a high budget that is not affordable to all. That does not have to be the case, however. Phoenix Windows & Doors is one of the renowned companies noted for their various services. They offer kitchen cabinet refacing in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Florida that can breathe in a new life into one's old kitchen cabinets.



Phoenix Windows & Doors are recognized for their excellent work. They understand the desire of their clients to the fullest. They are aware that many kitchens have great working layouts but need updating to freshen the look to current desired styles. This is where kitchen cabinet refacing is the perfect option. A full kitchen remodeling may not always be necessary, and a facelift will do the job. A quality kitchen cabinet refacing gives one the kitchen they have been eyeing at a price that easily affordable.



The process of kitchen cabinet refacing is very simple. All visible surfaces, such as doors, drawers, and frames, will be covered with the material of one's choice. Clients can pick wood for a traditional look or laminate or veneer for modern polish. Whatever the choice, the result is going to be excellent.



The company also offers impact doors in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, Florida, Hurricane shutters, Impact windows, and more.



Call 954-876-1787 for more details.



About Phoenix Windows & Doors

