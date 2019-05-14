Phoenix Windows & Doors Supplies Hurricane Impact Windows in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --Hurricane impact windows are expensive, but they provide the home strong protection against calamities like hurricanes and tornadoes. Phoenix Windows & Doors is a company that offers a range of impact windows and doors of different sizes and shapes.



Usually, people who are living across the coastal areas are more likely to benefit from hurricane impact windows. These windows can protect the home against strong winds as well as preventing flying objects from entering the house.



Moreover, the windows are energy-efficient as they reflect heat, reducing high temperatures inside the house. It is estimated that the use of impact windows lowers energy bills by 15%-25%.



While these windows can improve energy efficiency, they can also reduce the solar heat gain in the summer and help retain heat in the home on a cold winter evening. This results in significant cost savings on one's home electric bill.



Another most significant benefit it offers is the protection it provides from ultraviolet light. UV rays cause damages to fabrics, artwork, photographs, and paint. Investing in impact windows can be a prudent way to protect the valuable interiors from fading and discoloration after repeated exposure to direct sunlight. This is extremely important for people living in Florida where they receive direct sunlight all year round.



Over the years, Phoenix Windows & Doors has earned a reputation for the quality installation they carry out across many parts of Florida. As a leading provider of hurricane impact windows in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, they are best at what they do. With over 25 years of experience behind them, they genuinely care about the well-being of the people in the communities that they serve.



The frames they use for the installation of these windows are solid and structurally reinforced, and the window panes are also designed to be able to withstand the severe blow of nature.



About Phoenix Windows & Doors, Inc.

Phoenix Windows & Doors, Inc. is famous for the premium storm shutters and windows. In the recent times, the company offers services in Boynton Beach, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and the close by areas.