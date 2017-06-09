PhoenixNAP Client Portal (PNCP) Enhances Veeam Reselling Capabilities

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2017 --PhoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering cloud, dedicated server, colocation, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, announced today the release of PhoenixNAP Client Portal (PNCP) 4.0. The latest version of phoenixNAP's infrastructure management platform introduces a range of new features to allow for easy and flexible Veeam Reseller Management.



"Each new PNCP version release reflects our focus on our customers' and partner's requirements. That is something are proud of," says Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP. "Responding to business needs and staying relevant is important to all of our users and, as a result of our efforts, we see growing engagement with the PNCP platform with each new iteration."



PNCP 4.0 enables phoenixNAP's Veeam Resellers to manage their cloud backup and disaster recovery solutions, as well as billing services, in a simple and practical way. With the hands-on access to phoenixNAP solutions, billing details and infrastructure settings, PNCP users can more flexibly run their business, while enjoying premium security. Combined with the in-built security controls and service management options, the new features provide a powerful platform for companies that are looking to expand their infrastructure and grow their cloud-oriented business.



As backup and disaster recovery services have become cornerstones of any sound business continuity planning, demand for such solutions is skyrocketing. Responding to this demand opens opportunities to resellers which they can quite easily fulfill reselling Veeam services.



"We are excited to offer advanced Veeam Reseller management options and help our clients take advantage of new business opportunities," adds William Bell, V.P. of Products at phoenixNAP. "This is a significant expansion of PNCP's capabilities, offering current and new Veeam Cloud Connect Backup resellers ability to manage their own repositories with full control over their customers' storage quotas and pricing across multiple global locations. These features allow our resellers to take full advantage of self service and management features of PNCP."



About PhoenixNAP

PhoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware vCloud® Air™ Network Program and a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partner. PhoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.