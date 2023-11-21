PhotoBooth Announces Launch of Photorealistic AI Headshot Generator: PhotoBooth Headshots

Redwood City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2023 --PhotoBooth, a leading name in online photo processing solutions, is excited to announce its latest innovation: PhotoBooth Headshots. This cutting-edge web application uses advanced AI technology to transform casual selfies into studio-quality headshots.



According to LinkedIn research, adding a photo to a profile makes it 14 times more likely to be viewed. It's clear that obtaining professional photos is critical for career advancement in today's digital-driven work environment.



PhotoBooth Headshots is designed for people seeking professional-grade headshots without the hassle and expense of a traditional photoshoot. Users simply upload 10-20 photos of themselves to the platform at photobooth.online. They can import photos from a number of sources, including Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos, iCloud, and Dropbox. They can also select their clothing style, posture, background, and surroundings to ensure each headshot is uniquely tailored to their needs.



Within 2 hours, they receive 48 custom, high-definition headshots delivered straight to their email. Users can then upload their headshots to LinkedIn, their business website, or social media. The high-quality images are also ideal for printing on business cards, posters, or physical ads.



Eu Van, the lead architect behind PhotoBooth Headshots, is thrilled about the potential of the brand's latest innovation: "Our mission is to provide users with unique headshot photos based on their pre-selected settings. This is not just another AI image generation tool. We create real headshots that professionals all over the globe can use to find work, create online profiles, and much more—in just a few clicks."



Unlike other AI image generators, PhotoBooth Headshots generates professional-quality photos that are indistinguishable from headshots taken by a photographer.



The tool's photo-realistic quality is driven by its proprietary neuro-network-based technology. After a customer submits their request, the technology fine-tunes the AI output to produce results that match the realism of professional photography. This meticulous process accounts for the time it takes to deliver each set of headshots (up to 2 hours).



PhotoBooth is even able to achieve high-quality output if a user's source images are poorly lit, pixelated, or low-definition.



PhotoBooth Headshots is now available worldwide at photobooth.online.